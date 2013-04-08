Popular MA Magician Performs at 5th Annual OPTN Egg Hunt

Somerville, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The increasingly sought-after Children’s Magician in MA (Massachusetts, USA) – Matias Letelier – will be a special guest performer at this year’s 5th annual “Our Promise to Nicholas” Easter Egg Hunt held in the NH Sportsplex in Bedford, NH. This has been a stunningly successful year so far for Magician Matias – with record levels of demand and becoming well-known as the top choice for his unique entertainment. Matias performs hundreds of times per year at various events such as kids birthday parties , school shows, stage events and stand-up shows, weddings, outdoor events such as OPTN, and even at company or corporate events.



Originally from Chile, Matias was the top regarded children’s magician and was always booked for weeks in advance. For additional info please see http://www.magicianforchildren.com/



The 5th annual Our Promise To Nicholas Easter Egg Hunt is hosted by the MOMS Club of Bedford, and is a fundraiser for Batten Disease Research. A full 100% of the proceeds collected from the event will be donated to the cause. The event is an amazing experience for children and their families – with music, entertainment, bake sale, games, raffles, and of course their signature egg hunt. Having a Magician of Matias’ quality was a natural fit and is bound to be very successful.



This MA magician has seen nothing but success this past year which has translated into high demand and regular bookings for his shows. Not only does Matias endeavor to provide the best shows he possibly can, it’s also the little details that clients appreciate greatly – from scheduling, providing all necessary equipment, and thoughtful follow-up. As 2013 continues to unfold, Magician Matias is clearly the entertainer setting the standard in his local marketplace.



