Popular Medical Tourism Portal, myMEDholiday.com, Expands Its Functionality by Adding RSS Feeds

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- RSS, or Rich Site Summary, allows regular visitors to subscribe to their favorite websites and receive notifications whenever new information is published, making it easy to stay up-to-date without the inconvenience of manually inspecting multiple websites for fresh content. Instead, RSS “feeds” are sought out automatically and advertised in web users’ browsers as soon as they are available.



When asked about the most recent development to the myMEDholiday.com portal, one marketing representative at the company said, “The RSS feeds will benefit readers who are interested in receiving newly-added information pertaining to any of our offerings, from medical treatments and providers abroad, to the best destinations for medical tourism, to new posts on our informative blog. We’re excited about having the ability to reach our growing customer base in this way.”



RSS feeds also benefit the websites themselves by allowing them to syndicate their content automatically. They can distribute lists of headlines, content updates and even detailed reports virtually in real time. The technology is common amongst blogs, news sites, and multimedia platforms, and increasingly with portals which maintain broad directories of service providers and contain important and dynamic data on serious topics like medical tourism, as myMEDholiday.com does.



They offer valuable information on everything from anti-aging treatment providers to a directory of the medical wellness spa business to clinics specializing in cancer treatment surgery, providing in-depth profiles of over 400 such facilities in Thailand, Singapore and India. The blog keeps readers up-to-date with the latest industry news and trends, offers advice on the top medical tourism destinations, and aims to establish a community for would-be medical travelers to submit inquiries and interact with the professionals operating the site.



About MyMEDHoliday:

myMEDHoliday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



To learn more visit - http://www.mymedholiday.com/