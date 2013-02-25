Popular Merrifield VA Weight Loss Institute Helps Residents Safely Shed Pounds

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- "Dr. Shirine Hegazi created the Fairfax Weight Loss Institute in Merrifield, VA to help those who want to lose weight do so quickly and effectively. Utilizing his knowledge and experience as a weight loss specialist and focusing on totally natural methods, Dr. Hegazi offers those who want to shed pounds and keep the weight off, a safe way of doing so."



The Fairfax Weight Loss Institute was developed by Dr. Shirine Hegazi in order to help people lose weight naturally and quickly and to keep it off. Dr. Hegazi works with each patient towards understanding how the institute may best serve their needs.



“I created the Fairfax Weight Loss Institute,” said Dr. Hegazi, “because our overweight population is such a pressing health issue. Being overweight compromises people’s health in so many ways. The result of carrying extra weight can result in elevated cholesterol levels, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Plus, there are issues related to back and joint problems, mobility and overall energy.” The doctor added, “And then there are heart problems. The stress 30 extra pounds puts on one’s heart can take its toll.”



The worldwide statistics regarding how many people are overweight are staggering. Over 1.5 billion need to lose weight and a total of 68% in the U.S. are either overweight or obese. Over $50 billion per year is spent by Americans on weight loss. Dr. Hegazi’s concerns regarding weight loss are that it is effective, safe, fast and lasting.



“What we focus on,” noted Dr. Hegazi, “is portion control and the use of natural supplements to help burn fat and suppress appetite. At the same time, I work with each patient to identify how and why their food and lifestyle choices are affecting their weight and health. This is a holistic approach designed to ensure that once the weight is off it stays off.”



An important part of the Medical Weight Loss Institute process involves helping patients transition from the program and the use of supplements to maintaining their weight each and every day. It’s estimated that about 90% of those who lose weight eventually gain it all back. The goal of Dr. Hegazi’s institute is to make sure this does not occur.



For more information regarding weight loss at the Fairfax Weight Loss Institute go to http://www.conceptchiropracticandrehab.com/Treatments/Weight+Loss or call 703-573-5500. Fairfax Weight Loss Institute is located at 2826 Old Lee Highway, Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22031. Business hours are Monday-Saturday from 8:00 am-1:00 pm and Monday-Saturday from 3:00 pm-7:30 pm.



