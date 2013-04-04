Popular Multiplayer Browser Game Earth Doom Launches Brand New Game Design

Dilling, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Video gaming has evolved so fast, that gamers can’t get enough of their favorite genre; they always want something new. From simple multiplayer browser games to complex MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing games), games and the Internet has progressed into what many believe is the future of entertainment for years to come; combining social interaction in a virtual world where fun and adrenaline rushes know no bound. And this is exactly what the popular online strategy game Earth Doom has provided the gaming community; and now they are amping up their services with their brand new game design.



Created by their programmers with hard core gamers in mind, Earth Doom’s new game design will provide an online experience like nothing they have ever seen. Players will be able to once again explore the massive virtual world of Earth Doom.



Earth Doom, as a turn based strategy game, allows players to plan out their overall strategy utilizing all of the available resources they have accumulated, in order to dominate their enemies, by purchasing units, defense units as well as utilizing clever tactics like spying and research in order to give themselves a competitive edge over everyone else.



The developers of the game have had a focus on a gradual improvement of the game as the years have gone by, and have survived in a genre where many other competitors have shut down their games, while they have maintained an avid focus on that definitive retro-look that has become more and popular nowadays.



With the announcement of this new design and layout combined with a very friendly and including community, yet still a competitive one, Earth Doom is evolving into one of the better multiplayer browser games that have been around for quite some time.



This launch is expected to be a success as more and more people are getting into online multiplayer browser games today, and here’s one reason why:



“Games are perhaps the best way to survive contact with other humans. They let you vent your frustrations, or work together without having to, y’know, have a proper conversation about it. You’re hidden and safe behind the anonymity of the internet, and the rules of the game. It’s a controlled environment, and so you’re probably going to be ok.” - Phill Cameron, PCgamer.com (from their article ‘15 multiplayer browser games to play right now)



Indeed, online browser games are getting more exciting and breathtaking than ever before; and with the launch of Earth Doom’s new game design, expect a more optimal online gaming experience from the makers of this popular browser game. To see their new game design in action, visit www.earthdoom.com today.



