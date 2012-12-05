Popular News Blog Digitalolympus.com Urges Its Readers to Beware of Bad Business Partners - Choose Wisely

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Every entrepreneur dreams of expanding their already successful business and watching it become a household name in every corner of the globe. A feat such as this can most often only be achieved through business partnerships. The idea of taking on a business partner can be frightening enough, but adding a cultural and language difference adds a whole new element to the endeavor. Digitalolympus.com urges every business to employ a team of professionals to help them gather all the facts before signing any contracts.



The first step is to employ a team of experts in business intelligence who will use their years of experience in foreign nations and trusted contacts from around the world to gather vital information through ethical investigations. This team of experts will also give you the tools necessary to navigate the waters of an unfamiliar country and their rules and regulations as relate to operating a business.



A small business or corporation looking to partner with a foreign investor regarding doing business abroad needs to be educated on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). FCPA regulations hold American companies responsible for bribing foreign officials in order to obtain or retain business operations in their country. Be certain of who you are going into business with so that you avoid being connected with individuals who have been linked to corruption in the past.



“It is our best advice to our readers to go into a business partnership with your eyes wide open. Do your research and make your decisions based on facts gathered by an expert team of investigators”, says a Digitalolympus.com spokesperson.



The economic climate being what it is here at home, many are looking abroad to expand their financial opportunities. Digitalolympus.com is committed to educating their readership on the tools available to them so that they can make the best decisions for their business’ future.



