Popular off Broadway Comedy Dance Play "Stripped" Announces Planned Vegas Debut

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- “Stripped” producers have announced a new series of planned shows in Vegas. Vegas potentially represents the next level for the show, which has enjoyed a strong and very rewarding following in its native New York. "Stripped" is unique among Off Broadway shows and it is a critically-acclaimed comedic production about the lives of the members of a dance troupe – a perfect way to have outings such as bachelorette party NYC events, girls night out NYC events, ladies night outs, private or group parties/events, or other fun couples’ or group games with bachelorette party themes.



Vegas will in many ways be a new frontier for the show; providing the platform and audience to potentially take the show to the next level. The producers are very excited about the planned showings, and continue to put preparations in top gear.



“As the producers of “Stripped”, we are happy to bring our show to Vegas. Our planned Vegas showings will expand the platform we have to display our unique brand of exciting off Broadway entertainment to our growing community of fans,” says producer Steve Stanulis.



Catch “Stripped the Play” on Facebook at facebook.com/StrippedThePlay



Follow “Stripped the Play” on Twitter via @StrippedThePlayNYC.



For audiences in New York City, "Stripped" will be showing at Culture Club, located at 20 West 39th Street, NY 10018. Club opens at 7pm, and the show will be live from 8pm to 9pm. Tickets are on sale through Ticket Turtle. Special group discounts are available, and tickets can be bought instantly over the phone by calling (212) 235 - 7013. Please call this number for all inquiries about the show, or for group events, parties, night outs, bachelorette parties and more. Learn more at strippedtheplay.com



About "Stripped The Play"

"Stripped The Play" is a unique Off Broadway play which delves into the highly entertaining world of male exotic dancing while also thrilling audiences with breath-taking theatrics. The play is a critically-acclaimed success and adds a comedic story-telling twist to exciting male dance routines for an experience audiences simply won't forget in a hurry. "Stripped" has received positive reviews from leading critics, including reviewers from the NY Times and NY Theater. "Stripped" cast member and producer Steve Stanulis, also the host of the TV/radio show "In the Life, with Steve Stanulis", adds a unique perspective to the show as a former New York City police officer. "Stripped" is a great way to enjoy highly entertaining night-outs when in and around NYC.