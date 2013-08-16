Popular Online Printer 4OVER4.com Reveals Tips on How Companies Can Lead a Sustainable Business with Green Printing

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Popular online printing firm 4OVER4.COM is committed to implementing Green printing practices in order to reduce their environmental footprint. They are excited to share their tips on how companies can lead a more sustainable business through Green printing. These simple changes can lead to great improvements to the local and global community.



When choosing a professional printer, ask questions and find out if they use recycled materials and non-toxic chemicals. 4OVER4.COM wants to point out that by simply using recycled and post consumer waste products, businesses can help to reduce landfills and decrease energy and water consumption. Digital printing has also brought a positive impact on the environment. It generates less air emissions and less material consumption making sustainable printing possible.



Businesses should work with printers that are using soy inks which are vegetable based and environmentally friendly. Soy inks have little or no mineral oil content and do not give off V.O.C.s (volatile organic compounds). Another way to lead a sustainable business is to switch to double sided printing whenever possible which saves you money and reduces paper waste.



“At 4OVER4.COM we are dedicated to continuing our commitment to the environment by implementing practices that will have a positive effect on the eco-system. Change your habits and employ recycling policies in the workplace. Use uncoated or FSC certified paper. Step by step we can all do our part to make a difference,” says 4OVER4.COM principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



4OVER4.COM has been and remains committed to running a sustainable business and believes that every company, big or small, has a part to play in protecting the environment for future generations. They have an extensive list of printing services including brochure printing, canvas photo prints, invitation envelopes and company t shirts and are proud to be working with the latest in digital press technology.



To learn more about Green printing, call customer support at 718-932-2700 or email support@4over4.com. To view a full list of printing services such as photo mugs, visit www.4over4.com.



About 4OVER4.COM

New York based online printing company 4over4.com has been serving clients nationally since it began its operations in 1999. They are a dedicated green printing company that supports sustainable environmental renewal through their responsible printing practices. As technological advances in the printing industry are made, 4OVER4.COM adapts in order to achieve exceptional quality products and meet the needs of their customers. 4over4.com is a leader in online printing with thousands of customers because they are passionate about delivering superior quality printing services and have a staff of knowledgeable and committed professionals that go above and beyond to provide unparalleled customer support.