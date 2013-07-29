Popular Optimize Press Theme to Release Updated Version

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The highly anticipated Optimize Press 2.0 is now launched. After a series of delays, the newest version of Optimize Press - a WordPress landing page theme beloved by Internet marketers around the world, launches July 30, 2013.



Optimize Press makes it easy to set up high-converting sales pages and sales funnels. It allows internet marketers to capture email addresses and other data from visitors of this WordPress landing page theme and increase the likelihood of making conversions. The theme provides quick integration with auto responders such as iContact, aWeber, and Constant Contact to make this process even more convenient.



Optimize Press 2 also serves to develop crisp and professional sales pages for businesses and products. Internet marketers have come to love the ease with which they can design landing pages and sales pages quickly to create professional high-caliber sites while saving $100s in designer fees.



Optimize Press 2 has many virtues that make it one of the highest rated themes among Internet marketers. Particularly beloved is the ease with which it allows internet marketers to set up top-notch squeeze pages and sales pages as noted by the Optimize Press 2 review.



This unique WordPress landing page theme needs no coding knowledge to build a landing page, squeeze page, mobile page or other sales page within minutes using this revolutionary WordPress landing page theme. All that’s required is good intuition about how one would like a page to look and what kinds of information it should contain. The pages built by internet marketers using the Optimize Press theme are not only conjured quickly — they are clean, attractive and professional-looking. Another key feature outlined in a review of Optimize Press 2 is the ability to easily integrate payment processors such as PayPal and 2CheckOut.



With Optimize Press 2, the Live Editor System and library of elements simplify the designing process and allow internet marketers, rather than the nitty-gritty details of page design. This special feature makes it another step closer to developing a WordPress landing page theme that churns out high-converting landing pages. This along with the removing the need of short-codes are some advances with the Optimize Press 2.0 theme.



Optimize Press 2.0 has a number of new features users will fall in love with, including a wider selection of fonts and default graphic templates for different types of pages, drag and drop page creation. A new addition is the ability to develop a membership site from this WordPress landing page theme; something few other competitors have attempted.



With Optimize Press 2.0, it will be easier than ever to Internet marketers and businesses to set up their own professional sales funnels.



