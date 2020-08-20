Popular Pimp-Hop Artist Natalac to Release New Single in Collaboration with Urban Alliance Entertainment

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- News for pimp-hop fans looking for something new this month. Leading rapper Natalac is soon to release his latest single in collaboration with renowned music distribution label Urban Alliance Entertainment. Titled "She was made for the Streetz", the single is already running on YouTube.



"I am glad to announce that I am soon to release my new single 'She was made for the Streetz' this month. I have lately teamed up with top music distribution company Urban Alliance Entertainment and the upcoming single is one of our latest projects. We are hopeful my new single will receive as much love and appreciation from my fans and pimp-hop music connoisseurs as all my other numbers have received over the years", stated Natalac.



"She was made for the Streetz" themes around women who were only made for the streets. One might love her but she might not be exactly the wife material. The single starts on a peppy tone and that energetic tempo carries on throughout the track.



"The single ('She was made for the streetz') is a number that you would love to play on your car to pep up a boring ride or to add zing to your lazy weekend. Whether you are with your gang or alone, this will make a great feet-tapping number. It has got a very dynamic tempo that will keep you grooving for long. I am hoping, this is the single you would love to play on loop."



About Natalac

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Natalac a.k.a. Sheldon Martinez Davis is a U.S. Marine veteran, apart from being a veteran pimp-hop artist. A name of big repute across the music scene for 20+ years, Natalac, comes with huge experience in entertainment, music, entrepreneurship as well as trucking. He specializes in Pimp Style Music and Dirty South Type of music and has established himself as a popular rapper. His most loved hits are "Step Daddy", "Ain't Nothing Like Pimp", "Pimp of the City", "Hoe Check", "Rates" and "Step Daddy". A musician-cum-entrepreneur, Natalac runs two companies, Natalac Records and Natalac Express. He has recently partnered with top music distribution company Urban Alliance Entertainment and is soon to release his new single in collaboration with them.



