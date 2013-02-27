Popular Pittsburgh Spa Adds Botox and Juvederm Services

Harmar, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- The Pampered Peacock, Pittsburgh’s most popular medical spa recently added Botox and Juvederm treatments to their list of services offered. Spa owner Dr. Donna Sotereanos and her team of professionals have been providing expert services to clients for many years and they have created a facility that gives clients a complete spa experience. Now this experience includes the latest Botox and Juvederm procedures. For Sotereanos providing the latest available treatments is very important and her clients take notice of this level of detail.



Botox and Juvederm are non invasive medical treatments that have become more popular over the past several years and for those who seek these treatments, having a medical provider proficient in the latest techniques is extremely important. Using the latest technology almost always leads to the best results.



The Pampered Peacock Botox treatments are completed in 10 minutes or less and require little or no downtime. Many call their experience with Botox “lunchtime procedures” because they are conducted in the office and clients are in and out in a very short time period. Juvederm treatments involve injecting gel into the skin to smooth out wrinkles that come with aging. As with Botox, the procedure lasts only a short time with no downtime for patients and the results are almost immediate.



In addition to the latest Botox and Juvederm treatments, the Pampered Peacock offers massage, body treatments, mani/pedi, hair removal and waxing, microdermabrasion, teeth whitening, hairstyling, spa tans and much more. Each service is a key element in the spa’s mission to enhance a client’s wellness through diet, exercise, and spa treatments. Dr. Sotereanos has a dental degree from the University of Pittsburgh and over the past 22 years has also developed a special interest in the Medspa industry.



The Pampered Peacock is located at 1 Alpha Drive East in Harmar, PA and is open Tuesday through Saturday. Those interested in learning more can visit the company’s website or call 412.435.0008 to speak with a spa professional.