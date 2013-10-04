Popular Purdy XL Glide Paint Brush Now in Stock at Integrity Supply, Inc.

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now supplying the widely used and popular Purdy XL Glide Paint Brush for both interior and exterior painting jobs. The wholesale distributor is further offering this impeccable paint brush at a mere $8.32.



Instead of choosing a run-of-the-mill cheap brush, one should choose the Purdy Glide Brush for its extensive attractive features. A spokesperson for Integrity Supply, Inc. elaborates, “Each XL brush style has its own unique hand-chiseled formulation for maximum paint lift and smooth no-drag application.”



“A professional paint brush,” he adds, “applies a smoother finish with less brush strokes; paint is applied faster and with less effort. Plus, if properly cleaned and stored, it will last for years. Inexpensive paint brushes can shed bristles into the finish and are difficult to work with, producing an inferior finish and more frustration.”



How Purly XL Glide qualifies for a stress-free painting job is by the use of DuPont's finest solid, round, tapered (SRT) Tynex® nylon and Orel® polyester filaments on its bristles. They retain stiffness from the bristles – making painting projects easier during hot and humid weather conditions.



Customers can order this product from http://www.integritysupply.com – the official website of Integrity Supply Inc. The store ensures 100% safe online shopping. Customers can also browse for the other range of Purdy brushes available at Integrity Supply, Inc.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.