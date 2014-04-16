Popular Report: Apparel RFID 2014 -2023

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The RFID tagging of apparel is now the largest and fastest growing application of RFID in retailing, the retail supply chain and associated industries. About 100 organizations are tagging apparel in trials and rollouts. Just two - taken together - will buy 500 million tags yearly. According to new IDTechEx analysis, the systems and tag business concerned with apparel RFID will grow at double the rate of the overall RFID market through the next ten years.



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This new IDTechEx report "Apparel RFID 2013-2023" has detailed sector analysis and ten year forecasts. It gives numbers, unit prices and total market values for retail/ retail supply chain and separately for laundry/ rented apparel for the next ten years. It looks at the contest between proprietary and EPC systems, the 2010 Wal-Mart initiative and the companies that are ahead of it, with consideration of technology, regional and other trends. For example, the merging of retail and laundry tag technology and the frequency issues are considered. In this report, there are a remarkable 112 case studies of users of apparel RFID and what they are doing right and wrong. You do not just catch up with the subject, you keep ahead.



A full glossary of terminology is supplied and there is consideration of standards and interested trade organisations, including EPCglobal. Uniquely in this report you have the ten year forecasts, lessons of success and failure and comprehensive profiles of leading players. There is a detailed explanation of the market, the technology and the many paybacks as well as what comes next.



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This report provides the key data and analysis of extensive research including interviews with RFID adopters and solution providers in the various applicational RFID markets, giving an unprecedented level of insight into the total RFID industry and what is really happening. The total RFID market is worth $7.88 billion, up from $6.98 billion in 2012, and growing to $9.2 billion in 2014. This includes tags, readers and software/services for RFID cards, labels, fobs and all other form factors. Research forecasts that to rise to $30.24 billion in 2024.



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