Popular Report - Business Opportunities 2015-2025: Internet of Things

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- The Internet of People runs to billions of devices already. The Internet of Things will involve ubiquitous smart objects that sense and communicate directly over the internet creating better data without human intervention. Its time has come because there are now enough IP addresses available for tens of billions of items, hardware costs are now affordable and large companies are backing it.



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There are far more things than people so it could overtake the IoP business eventually. In 2024, tens of billions of smart objects are likely to be involved. Some call the Internet of Things (IoT) as encompassing the Internet of People (ubiquitous internet enabled personal electronics) but the two are very different in construction, applications and maturity. This report concentrates exclusively on the new phenomenon of the IoT use Cisco terminology for smart objects with IP addresses and usually with sensing i.e. sensor networks oriented.



RFID is scarcely involved. Key are microcontrollers, potentially billions a year, with sensor interfaces and wireless interfaces. These will serve human needs from medical to entertainment without human intervention every time. IDTechEx finds that a huge business awaits in converting networks to IP and providing security and links to legacy systems. It involves deciding whether to perform analytics in the device or in the network, and goals for analytics such as anomaly detection, prediction, comparison, or optimization. Cisco, IBM, AT&T and other giants are in good position to do this - system integrators win commercially. By contrast Intel, Texas Instruments and others are trying to sell the microcontrollers against rock bottom prices from China already but the Western and Japanese suppliers have many uniques from advanced wireless interfaces to lowest power.



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IDTechEx finds many new standards and collaborations as even the giants cannot go it alone. They span from the 2008 IPSO Alliance to the recent Linux Foundation AllSeen Alliance and the 2014 AT&T/IBM Alliance variously aimed at overcoming standards and compatibility issues and sharing research and capability. There is particular interest in industrial and commercial applications.



Related Reports -



Semiconductor Wireless Sensor Internet of Things (IoT): Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2014 to 2020



The 2014 study has 640 pages, 266 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the Semiconductor Wireless Sensor Network is used to implement the Internet of things and to monitor pipelines, oil wells, and healthcare patients to illustrate the variety of projects supported by these networks. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/semiconductor-wireless-sensor-internet-of-things-iot-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2014-2020-report.html



Australia - Smart Infrastructure - Smart Energy driven by The Internet of Things



This links with the telecoms development known as M2M or the ‘internet of things’ (IOT). For this to happen, various functional areas within the energy ecosystem must be engaged – consumers, business customers, energy providers, regulators, the utility’s own operations, smart meters, grid operations, work and asset management, communications, and the integration of distributed resources. With energy consumption expected to grow worldwide by more than 40% over the next 25 years, demand in some parts of the world could exceed 100% in that time. This will produce an increase in competition for resources, resulting in higher costs. In an environment such as this, energy efficiency will become even more important.



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