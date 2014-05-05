Popular Report - China Used Car Market Report, 2014-2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Sales volume of used cars in China is estimated to register a CAGR of 16.5% during 2014-2017, with transaction volume reaching 9.57 million in 2017. With the increase of car ownership, China’s used car market has been on a fast track of development. In 2013, 5.20 million used cars were traded in China, up 8.6% YoY and 1.9 times as that in 2008, generating a turnover of RMB291.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.6% and 2.5 times as much as that in 2008. Based on the calculation that consumers change their cars every 5-6 years, China will step into the car-replacement peak in 2014, and the used car market will usher in accelerated growth.



Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/china-used-car-market-report-2014-2017-report.html



In view of segments, used sedans hold the lion’s share, with transaction volume and turnover achieving 3.0475 million (or 59% of total volume) and turnover of RMB174.89 billion (or 60% of total amount) in 2013, respectively. Driven by the fast-growing SUV ownership, the used SUV market is booming, with transaction volume and turnover growing at high AAGRs of 28% and 35% in 2008-2013 to 166,800 and RMB26.96 billion in 2013, separately. It is expected that the used SUV market will freeze the high-growth status (around 30%) in both transaction volume and turnover over the next four years, thus becoming the fastest-growing segment among used cars.



With regard to regional distribution, China’s current second-hand car trading is mainly concentrated in East and South China, which, featuring developed economy, high car ownership, more mature automobile consumer awareness and higher acceptance of used cars, together account for over 50% of total transaction volume. It is expected that the development of China’s used car market over the next few years will still focus on the two regions; meanwhile, North, Northwest and Northeast China will also pick up the pace.



In terms of trading pattern, used car trading market, used car dealers, online used car trading platforms and 4S stores are speeding up their layouts in used car market. Used car trading market is committed to expanding scale and upgrading functions, used car dealers are stepping up sales network construction, online trading platforms are exploring a more mature operating mode, and 4S stores are concentrating on old car replacement and used vehicle identification.



Browse More Reports : http://www.researchmoz.us/machines-market-reports-120.html



This report contains 5 chapters and 65 charts, mainly covering the followings:



Overview of used car industry (involving macroeconomic environment and policy environment, as well as development of used car trading market, online used car trading and other trading patterns);

China’s used car market profile (including transaction volume, turnover, transaction price and transaction proportion in 2008-2013, as well as trading forecast for 2014-2017);

China’s used car market segments (including transaction volume, turnover and transaction price of sedan, SUV, truck and bus, as well as forecast for 2014-2017);

China’s used car market by region (involving regional structure of second-hand car trading, as well as used car development in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou);

China’s used car transaction subjects (embracing the development of 5 used car dealers, 6 used car trading markets and 6 online trading platforms).



Related Reports

China Automotive Starter Industry Report, 2014-2017



In 2013, China's auto market achieved more-than-expected growth, of which, the production rose 14.82% YoY to 22.13 million and sales volume climbed 13.94% YoY to 21.99 million. Automotive starter as an integral part of the car witnessed accompanying growth in OEM market size, reaching 22.13 million. On the other hand, after-sales repair & replacement constitutes another big market for automotive starter requirements. With the swelling base of Chinese car ownership, starter replacement market still shows a growing trend. By 2013, aftermarket size has amounted to 1.2604 million sets, presenting a year-on-year increase of 12.0%. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/china-automotive-starter-industry-report-2014-2017-report.html



China Vehicle Diesel Engine Industry Research Report, 2014-2017



In 2013, there were 21 vehicle diesel engine manufacturers in China, and the TOP five were Guangxi Yuchai, Weichai Power, Anhui Quanchai Engine, FAW Group and Jiangling Motors. Among them, Weichai Power sold 516,000 sets of vehicle diesel engines in 2013, surging 98.7% YoY, standing at 14.5% of sales volume of the whole industry. It enjoyed the highest growth rate of sales volume among all vehicle diesel engine manufacturers. Weichai Power's rapid rise in sales volume benefited from the substantial increase of truck sales of its major client --Foton Daimler. In 2013, Weichai Power achieved revenue of RMB 58.31 billion, a year-on-year increase of 21% YoY and net income of RMB 3.82 billion, up 18% YoY. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/china-vehicle-diesel-engine-industry-research-report-2014-2017-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://marketingresearchreport.wordpress.com/