Popular Report : Global Content Delivery Network Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Global Content Delivery Network market to grow at a CAGR of 15.73 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the uninterrupted availability of content facilitated by content delivery networks. The Global Content Delivery Network market has also been witnessing increasing development of cloud-based content delivery networks. However, high initial cost of content delivery network solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Content Delivery Network Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Content Delivery Network market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Akamai Technologies Inc., Level 3 Communications Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., and CDNetworks Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Abacast Inc., Accelia Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Amazon Web Services, AT&T Inc., Bharti Airtel,BitTorrent Inc., Broadmedia Corp., BT Group plc., CacheFly, ChinaCache Inc., Conviva Inc., Deutsche Telekom, EdgeCast Networks Inc., EdgeStream Inc., Highwinds Network Group Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., Peer1 Network Enterprise Inc., Internap Network Services Corp., Interroute Communications Ltd., Navisite Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Pacnet, Reliance Globalcom, Singtel Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., TeliaSonera AB, Telecom Italia Sparkle SPA, Telecom New Zealand Ltd., and Telstra Corp. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

Market Overview and Forecast

6.1 Video Content Delivery market

6.2 CDN Market in Americas

6.3 CDN Market in the APAC Region

6.4 CDN Market in the EMEA Region

6.5 Media Entertainment Sector Adopting IP-based Networks

6.6 Increase Relationships between Network Operators and Companies

6.7 Types of CDN Strategies Deployed by Network Operators

6.8 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation



