Popular Report - IT Service Market Opportunity and Forecast to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- This product provides revenue opportunity forecasts in the IT Services market from 2014 to 2018, spanning two key service categories, nine service lines, 37 geographical markets, six regions, 14 verticals and two size bands.



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The extended scope of this product includes:



service lines such as Infrastructure services and Application Services

Major regions covering North America, Central and Latin America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Vertical Markets covering Communications and IT, Education, Energy, Financial Markets, Government, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Media, Pharmaceuticals, Retail, Retail Banking, Utilities, and Other.

Size bands covering Small and Medium Sized and Large enterprises.



Key Highlights:-



Kable forecasts the global IT Service market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2014 to 2018.

The Insurance industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in IT Service spending, with this market growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2014 to 2018.

Application Development which currently constitutes the largest proportion (18%) of the overall IT Service market is forecasted to reach $138.9 billion by 2018.

Large Enterprises' spend on IT Service is forecasted to reach $483 billion by 2018.



Browse More Reports related to ICT: http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



Reasons To Buy:-



The most exhaustive and up-to-date product providing revenue opportunity forecasts in the IT Services market from 2014 to 2018, spanning two key service categories, nine service lines, 37 geographical markets, 6 regions, 14 verticals and two size bands.

More than 37,296 data points across various technology segments, verticals, and geographies, enabling informed strategic and tactical decisions.

Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, Kable's in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.



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