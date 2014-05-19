Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- ReportsnReports.com offers The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2014 - 2020 in its store. Global wireless CapEx is on the rise, as operators deploy LTE and Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) infrastructure, amid growing demands for high-speed mobile broadband connectivity. By eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) promise to reduce the CapEx burden on wireless carriers. In addition, both technologies can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor and power consumption.



Driven by the promise of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reduction, wireless carriers are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting integration across a multitude of areas including Radio Access Network (RAN), mobile core, OSS/BSS, backhaul and CPE/home environment.



By 2020, the research estimates that NFV and SDN investments on the RAN segment alone will account for over $5 Billion. These investments will primarily focus on cloud RAN (C-RAN) deployments, based around the idea of replacing traditional base station nodes with a centralized baseband processing pool serving a number of distributed radio access nodes.



Spanning over 1,105 pages, the "NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 – 2020” report package encompasses three comprehensive reports covering the conventional 2G, 3G and 4G wireless network infrastructure market as well as the HetNet and NFV/SDN markets:

- The Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 – 2020 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul

- The HetNet Bible (Small Cells and Carrier WiFi) - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts: 2013 – 2020 – With an Evaluation of DAS & Cloud RAN

- The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Bible: 2014 - 2020



This report package provides an in-depth assessment of NFV, SDN, network virtualization, 2G, 3G and 4G wireless network infrastructure, HetNet and mobile backhaul. Besides analyzing the key market drivers, challenges, commercial commitments and vendor strategies, the report package also presents forecasts for NFV, SDN, wireless network infrastructure, small cell, WiFi offload, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), C-RAN the mobile backhaul markets from 2014 to 2020 at a regional as well as a global scale. Historical figures and vendor shares are also provided for 2010 till 2013.



The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the three reports.



Topics Covered:



Wireless Network Infrastructure Topics

- 2G(GSM and CDMA) technology and market trends

- 3G (W-CDMA, TD-SCDMA and CDMA-2000) technology and market trends

- 4G (LTE, WiMAX) technology and market trends

- Core network equipment market trends

- Mobile backhaul equipment and market trends

- WiFi offload, small cell, DAS, cloud RAN and HetNet technology and market trends

- Market drivers for wireless network infrastructure investments

- Challenges to the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem

- Vendor profiles and strategies

- Global and regional market analysis and forecasts

- SWOT analysis of the wireless network infrastructure market



NFV and SDN Topics

- The scope and implementation of SDN, NFV and network virtualization across the globe

- SDN, NFV and network virtualization technology

- Market drivers and key benefits of SDN, NFV and network virtualization

- Challenges and inhibitors to the ecosystem

- Standardization and regulatory initiatives

- Use cases and application case studies of SDN and NFV

- SDN and NFV deployment case studies

- SDN and NFV induced service provider CapEx savings

- Value chain analysis of the ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain

- Industry roadmap from 2014 till 2020

- Key trends in the ecosystem; SDN and NFV’s impact on the network infrastructure value chain, the stance of incumbent vendors towards SDN and NFV, impact on the proprietary hardware market and co-existence with legacy networks

- Exclusive interview transcripts of 17 players in the ecosystem; Alvarion, Aricent, Arista Networks, Broadcomm, Connectem, ConteXtream, Extreme Networks, GENBAND, Mavenir, Netronome, Open Networking Foundation (ONF), Openwave Mobility, Pica8, Plexxi, Radisys, Spirent Communications and Tellabs

- Profiles and strategies of 122 key players in the ecosystem

- Strategic recommendations for silicon & server OEMs, network & mobile Infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers

- Global and regional market analysis and forecasts



Purchase Report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=278224. Alternatively inquire for Discount @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=278224.



Key Questions Answered:

- How is the 2G, 3G & 4G infrastructure market evolving by segment and region? What will the market size be in 2017 and at what rate will it grow?

- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

- How will the market shape for small cell infrastructure such as DAS, femtocells, picocells, microcells and other "HetNet" deployments?

- How will WiFi fit into future network architectures for access and offload?

- Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?

- What strategies should be adopted by operators and vendors to remain a dominant market force?

- Which 2G, 3G & 4G technology constitutes the highest amount of spending and how will this evolve overtime?

- How will LTE deployments proceed, and how long will GSM, HSPA and CDMA technologies coexist with LTE?

- When will WiMAX infrastructure spending diminish?

- What is the global and regional outlook for RAN and core network sub-markets?

- What is the opportunity for wireless backhaul market, and what new backhaul solutions are evolving?

- What are the key market drivers and challenges for SDN, NFV and the wider network virtualization ecosystem?

- How can SDN and NFV complement each other?

- What are the key applications and use cases of SDN and NFV?

- How is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?

- What opportunities do SDN and NFV offer to silicon & server OEMs, network & mobile Infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers and other players in the value chain?

- What strategies should these players adopt to capitalize on the SDN and NFV opportunity?

- How are SDN and NFV vendors positioning their product offerings?

- How big is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem, and how much revenue will it generate in 2020?

- What particular submarkets does the ecosystem constitute?

- What geographical regions, countries and submarkets offer the greatest growth potential for SDN and NFV investments?

- Who are the key players in the SDN and NFV ecosystem and what are their strategies?

- How will SDN and NFV impact the network infrastructure value chain?

- Is there a ring leader in the SDN and NFV ecosystem?

- How long will service providers continue to utilize proprietary hardware platforms?

- How can SDN and NFV help make the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Rich Communication Services (RCS) business case work?

- How can software-defined Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) complement SDN functionality?

- What level of CapEx savings can SDN and NFV facilitate for service providers in each region?