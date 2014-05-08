Popular Report - Ultra HNWIs in India 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2008 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2013. This enables us to determine how well the country's UHNWIs have performed through the crisis. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in India, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-india-2014-report.html



Scope:



UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013

UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018

UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in India

Size of India wealth management industry

Largest domestic private banks by AuM

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy:



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the

leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Browse More Reports related to Banking: http://www.researchmoz.us/banking-market-reports-159.html



Key Highlights:



There were 1,575 UHNWIs in India in 2013, with an average per capita wealth of US$353.4 million, making them a prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 56 billionaires, 386 centimillionaires and 1,133 affluent millionaires.

UHNWIs accounted for 0.6% of the total Indian HNWI population in 2013, slightly lower than the global average of 0.7%. During the review period, the number of Indian UHNWIs increased by 67.6%, from 940 in 2009 to 1,575 in 2013.

There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands. While the number of billionaires increased by 133.3%, the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires increased by 67.8% and 64.9% respectively.

WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 34% to reach 2,267 in 2018. This will include 76 billionaires, 560 centimillionaires and 1,632 affluent millionaires.



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