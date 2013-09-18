Popular Research Report : Bottled Water Market in India 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Bottled Water Market In India 2013



Latest market research report titled Bottled Water Market in India 2013 covers a wide spectrum of concerns with regard to the bottled water industry and identifies several factors impacting the sale of bottled water in India. The shortage of safe drinking water around the world, especially in the third world countries, has opened up new avenues of opportunity for the bottled water industry. Bottled water is drinking water that has been treated to make it clean and packaged in plastic or glass bottles meant for sale. Bottled water industry caters to one of the most thriving markets within the country. Right from the year 1995, the bottled water industry has witnessed healthy growth in terms of the number of licensed units and market size.



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The consumption of smaller bottled water units of 500 ml capacity has increased by around 140% perceptibly. The 20-liter bulk water jars have found phenomenal acceptance in households and at workplaces. Due to the growing market size, one can expect a substantial increase in employment opportunities within the bottled water segment in the near future.



The bottled water industry is also witnessing rapid global market growth owing to rising health concerns of the ever-increasing population. India is a country that has witnessed one of the fastest rates of growth in Asia, at more than 20% per annum. Identification of product innovation opportunities by key players has also led to a surge in demand for bottled water. The extensive use of advanced technology in water purification methods is yet another move of strategic importance. The report also identifies a few pain points in the industry that include spurious product differentiation and low rural penetration. The Bureau of Indian Standards has formulated the following standards which provide quality norms for packaged water – IS 14543:2004 Packaged drinking water (other than natural mineral water) (First Revision) and IS 13428: 2005 Packaged natural mineral water (Second Revision).



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Table of Content



Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macro Economic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Oct – Nov 2012 – Feb – Mar 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Sep 2011 – Feb 2012), Exchange Rate: Monthly (Nov 2012 – Apr 2013)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), FDI Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)



Introduction

Slide 5: Bottled Water Scenario – Global

Slide 6: Bottled Water Scenario – India

Slide 7: Water Purification Methods

Slide 8: Types of Bottled Water

Slide 9: Manufacturing Process of Bottled Water



Market Overview

Slide 10: Bottled Water Market – Overview (2012, 2013e, 2014e, 2015e, 2016e, 2017e)

Slide 11: Market Segments (July 2013)

Slide 12: Market Consolidation

Slide 13: Regional Demand Share for Bottled Water and Market Share of Competitors (July 2013)



Distribution Channel

Slide 14: Distribution Channel of Bottled Water



Export & Import

Slide 15: Exports – Value – wise (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), Volume – wise (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Slide 16: Exports – Country – Wise Segmentation (Value) (2011-12, 2012-13), Exports – Country – Wise Segmentation (Volume) (2011-12, 2012-13)

Slide 17: Imports – Value – wise (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), Volume – wise (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Slide 18: Imports – Country – Wise Segmentation (Value) (2011-12, 2012-13), Imports – Country – Wise Segmentation (Volume) (2011-12, 2012-13)



Drivers & Challenges

Slide 19: Drivers & Challenges – Summary

Slide 20-26: Drivers

Slide 27-30: Challenges



Government Regulations

Slide 31: Government Regulations – Summary

Slide 32: BIS certification mandatory for packaged drinking water

Slide 33: Standards will result in better quality of drinking water

Slide 34: Recent moves of the BIS impacts players in the market



Trends

Slide 35: Trends – Summary

Slide 36-39: Trends



Competitive Landscape

Slide 40: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 41-45: Major Public Player

Slide 46: Major Private Companies – Summary

Slide 47-49: Competitive Benchmarking

Slide 50-98: Major Private Players



Recent Developments

Slide 99-100: Recent Developments



Strategic Recommendations

Slide 101: Strategic Recommendations



Appendix

Slide 102: Appendix

Slide 103: Sources of Information



Market Overview

1. Market Consolidation



Drivers & Challenges

2. Influx of foreign tourists



Competitive Landscape

1. Company profiles (All Companies)

a. Company Information (All Companies)

b. Products and Services (All Companies)

c. Key People (All Companies)

d. Shareholders of the Company (Private Companies)

e. Key Financial Performance Indicators (Public Companies)

f. Key Ratios (All Companies)

g. Business Highlights (All Companies)



Recent Developments

1. Recent Developments



Appendix

1. Appendix

2. Sources of Information



Macro Economic Indicators

1. GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

2. Inflation Rate: Monthly (Oct – Nov 2012 – Feb – Mar 2013)

3. Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Sep 2011 – Feb 2012)

4. Exchange Rate: Monthly (Nov 2012 – Apr 2013)

5. Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12)

6. Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

7. FDI Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)



Introduction

1. Global Average of per capita Consumption of Bottled Water – Growth (2006, 2011)



Market Overview

1. Bottled Water – Market Size & Growth (2012, 2013e, 2014e, 2015e, 2016e,, 2017e)

2. Structure – Wise Segmentation (July 2013)

3. Region – Wise Segmentation (July 2013)

4. Bottled Water Market – Segmentation (2012)

5. Market Share of Competitors ( July2013)



Exports & Imports

1. Commodity Wise Exports: Value (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

2. Commodity Wise Exports: Volume (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

3. Exports: Country Wise Segmentation (Value) (2011-12, 2012-13)

4. Exports: Country Wise Segmentation (Volume) (2011-12, 2012-13)

5. Commodity Wise Imports: Value (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

6. Commodity Wise Imports: Volume (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

7. Imports: Country Wise Segmentation (Value) (2011-12, 2012-13)

8. Imports: Country Wise Segmentation (Volume) (2011-12, 2012-13)



Drivers & Challenges

1. Growing Population & Urbanization (2010, 2011 ,2015e, 2020e)

2. Aggregate Annual Disposable Income (2005, 2015e, 2025e)

3. Increase In Foreign Tourist Arrivals (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)

4. Per capita water availability in India (1951, 1955, 1991, 2001, 2025e, 2050e)

5. Water Purifiers – Growth (Value) (2011, 2012, 2013e, 2014e, 2015e)

6. Water Purifiers – Growth (Volume) (2011, 2012, 2013e, 2014e, 2015e)



Competitive Landscape

1. Competitive Benchmarking - Key Ratios of 3 Major Private Companies – Operational Basis (FY 2012)

2. Company profiles (All Companies)

a. Ownership Structure (Private Companies)

b. Financial Snapshot – Total Income, Net Profit/Loss (All Companies)

c. Key Business segments (Public Companies)

d. Key Geographic segments (Public Companies)



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Table of Content



Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macro Economic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Nov - Dec 2012 – Mar - Apr 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Sep 2012 - Feb 2013), Exchange Rate: Monthly (Dec 2012- May 2013)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), FDI Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)



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RETAIL PRICES ON RUSSIAN MARKET OF FISH AND FISH PRODUCTS

CONSUMERS’ PREFERENCES ON THE MARKET OF FISH AND FISH PRODUCTS

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