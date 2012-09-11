Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Ribbun Software, a company that offers several different wide range of services for its clients, has introduced new social bookmarking services for its clients. This new service is just one of the many new innovative services that the company has introduced for its clients since its inception.



Ribbun Software spokesperson Mr. Mohit explained this new service, and said, “Social bookmarking services work in the same way as browser bookmarking, with the main difference coming from the fact that it is done on a social website. Social bookmarking began as a form of site sharing, but it has been used by websites over the years for promoting themselves and improving the search engine results page rank. Our service too aims to help clients in strengthening their web presence and improving their search engine page rank.”



Social bookmarking services like the ones offered by Ribbun Software offer an effective way of sharing and referencing web links, and they are also a great way of creating high quality back links. Ribbun Software’s social bookmarking service aims at doing the same thing for its clients. It creates DoFollow back links that have a high relevancy and link authority for search engines. This also has an additional effect of attracting a greater number of targeted traffic from bookmarking websites.



In order to improve the efficiency of its social bookmarking service, Ribbun Software’s team of SEO experts also select each bookmarking website carefully for each client. The factors that affect the selection include the website’s page rank and the amount of traffic it generates. Once the bookmarking websites are identified, Ribbun rotates the list in order to maintain a constantly high efficiency of its service.



Ribbun Software further improves the efficiency of its service over other bookmarking services by following its Active Account concept. This concept involves the creation of active accounts in social bookmarking websites. The back links created through such websites have a greater quality and are considered more natural by search engines. This helps improve the page rank of the client website further. Moreover, it also improves the reputation of the client website among visitors to the social bookmarking website.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a highly popular and well-established company that offers a wide range of SEO and SMO services. The SEO services offered by the company include profile link building, article submission, RSS feed submission, guaranteed top 10 ranking, and much more. The SMO services offered by the company include Facebook Fans and Twitter Followers building services. Each of these services aim at promoting a client and improving their visibility on the internet.