Popular Tech Blog Digitalolympus.com Highlights Role of Disaster-Proof Business Telecom Equipment in Crisis Situations

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- A new article on popular tech blog DigitalOlympus.com reveals how disaster-proofed business telecom solutions keep businesses running at full steam even during extended downtime or periods of low business activity. It showcases the use of hosted data services and virtualization as opposed to actually owning and operating local machines apart from essential in-office solutions such as VoIP phones, business phone system equipment, hosted PBX systems, corded or cordless analog phone systems, and VoIP phone system solutions.



Disaster-proofing essentially refers to means and methods used to secure (backup) and virtualize business data and business data systems respectively in order to improve the security of data and data installations as well as ensure that local accidents or crises do not disrupt business data processing activities.



Key ways to achieve disaster-proofing include the use of colocation (data center) facilities. Typically, data centers have multiple facilities spread around a country so even when an entire geographical area is knocked out by a geological event such as an earthquake, tsunami or hurricane, the business data hosted on such systems are simultaenously available at, and accessible from, alternate locations.



Additionally, data centers help businesses achieve a second dimension of disater-proofing called virualization. Under virtualization, businesses ‘outsource’ their data processing needs via cloud-based services. This means that they do not need to own or operate their own IT equipment. So there is no need to worry about data systems being destroyed by flood, fire or mechanical damage during geological events or other disasters.



The article showcases how disaster-proofing of business data and technology ensures that businesses stay on course for optimal productivity even during extended downtime periods.



DigitalOlympus.com is a dedicated tech blog powered by tech writers with expertise across various tech fields and disciplines including telecom, Internet, mobile & cellular, health IT, e-commerce, and more.



“Disaster-proofing ensures that the vital data and systems required to keep your business running at optimal productivity are not affected during extended downtime situations like the recent hurricane Sandy,” says a Digitalolympus.com spokesperson.



