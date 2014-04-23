Popular Teport - Tablets Market in Latin America and Western Europe

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Western Europe:



examines demand and operator business models for tablets in the region. Derived from insights gathered from industry players, the report provides an analysis of the Western European tablet OS market, the features available in each price band, demand for cellular versus Wi-Fi enabled tablets and a five-year forecast for tablet sales, globally and by region. The report also includes a review of the role of mobile operators in the tablet value chain, especially in tablet distribution, and examines tablet portfolios, pricing and positioning strategies. It concludes with operator best practices and a number of recommendations. View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/tablets-in-western-europe-market-opportunities-and-operator-business-models-report.html



The report presents case studies on Vodafone in the UK, Orange in Spain and T-Mobile in Germany. Each case study includes an analysis of tablet adoption levels in the respective countries and how these operators position and price the devices as they seek to grow their mobile broadband businesses.



Latin America:



This report analyzes the forces driving demand and supply in the Latin American tablet market based on proprietary data from our research in the market. It provides detailed competitive analysis on the tablet market, tracking tablet unit sell-through as well as sell-through market share by vendor and by OS. This report also evaluates near-term opportunities and assesses upcoming risks factors. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/tablets-in-latin-america-market-opportunities-and-growth-drivers-report.html



ased on insights directly from major regional and local market players and on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases, the report provides detailed competitive analysis of the tablet market, with forecasts of key indicators such as tablet sell-through, tablet sell-through by vendor and tablet sell-through by OS up to 2018. The focus is on the consumer side of the major Latin American markets: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela.



Browse More Reports Telecommunication: http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



Reasons To Buy:-



- This Telecom insider helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Latin America's and Western Europe's tablet market, based on insights directly from the regional and local market players.

- The report offers a wealth of data on the Latin America's and Western Europe's tablet market, with a focus on the region's major markets: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela.

- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Latin American market to vendors as well as to mobile and fixed operators.



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