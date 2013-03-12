Popular Website Provides Tips and Guidance in Writing and Delivering a Heartfelt Eulogy

Garden City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Having to face the challenge of writing and delivering a heartfelt eulogy could be quite intimidating. However, getting prepared before delivering a eulogy will help in reducing stress and make it easier to deliver one to a deceased friend or family. A popular blog, "EULOGY" at http://www.eulogyspeech.net/ is providing all the help and guidance people will need to prepare and deliver a special heartfelt eulogy for their departed loved ones.



"EULOGY" contains several guidelines that can be used when there is a need to create and deliver a eulogy speech. The blog provides examples, quotes and a writing guide that can easily lead a beginner in writing a heartfelt eulogy. Visitors to the site can find tips on writing a eulogy to a grandfather, grandmother, father, mother and friend. They can also pick up tips on how to best present their eulogy and the different writing styles and tips in writing a eulogy.



While going through the site, I stumbled on a famous eulogy quote by George Bernard Shaw that caught my attention "Death is for many of us the gate of hell; but we are inside on the way out, not outside on the way in". There are a whole lot of other wonderful eulogy quotes on the blog that have being systematically arranged in alphabetical order making it easy to browse through them. Any of the quotes could be easily used to start a heartfelt eulogy or end one.



Beyond the free tips, guidance and quotes, visitors to "EULOGY" can also get an eBook titled "Heartfelt Eulogies: Words that Last a Lifetime and Beyond" which provides heart touching templates that can be used to easily write a heartfelt eulogy in just a couple of minutes.



To find out more about the site, visitors should visit http://www.eulogyspeech.net/



