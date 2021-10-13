Popular Weed Killer Causing Harm to Farmers - Could Cost Billions of Dollars in Claims

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- Paraquat is causing a severe and costly liability for the company as many are reporting the onset of Parkinson's disease from exposure. In the last seven months alone, farmers and field workers have filed a new lawsuit nearly every day. This came shortly after many lawsuits were filed against Bayer AG, the parent company for Roundup, another best-selling weed killer. Bayer AG reportedly has nearly $16 billion in unresolved lawsuits stacked against them.



University of Kentucky law professor and product-liability expert Richard Ausness, says of the lawsuits, "Even if there aren't the kind of Roundup-level number of cases, I can see these companies offering several billion dollars just to make it go away...Parkinson's disease has a long, expensive tail that will drive up the cost of settling these cases."



In August, Syngenta AG released a statement saying that they have already begun to resolve cases, agreeing to pay $187.5 million solely to "bring an end to these claims."



Unfortunately, lawsuits like this are common due to the high level of toxicity found in weed killers. Long-term exposure can cause severe harm and long-term damage. However, thousands will likely be awarded compensation in this case.



