Popular Weight Loss Pill Reportedly Sold 1 Million Packs in the Last Year - up 35 Percent

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- An article appeared in The Sun newspaper recently which discussed the growing trend for diet pills in the UK. However as interesting as that is, it was the last paragraph that was most interesting because it mentioned that Proactol Plus, one of the most popular diet pills on the market, sold a million packs last year.



Apparently sales of Proactol Plus have gone up by a staggering 35% from the previous year. So this just goes to show how much faith people are putting in these weight loss supplements right now.



Of course they are no substitute for a healthy low calorie diet and a good exercise program, but they can help you lose a few extra pounds when combined with these two things.



One of the reasons why Proactol Plus is said to be so effective is because it is able to bind fat. More specifically it is able to make 27.4% of the fat that you eat indigestible so that your body doesn't absorb it.



The manufacturers also claim that by taking Proactol Plus, you can lower your daily calorie intake by 295 calories per day without making any changes to your diet (although it is still a good idea to try and eat a low calorie diet).



Finally just like so many other weight loss pills, this one can help suppress your appetite and banish any hunger pains you may have. So it is easy to see why sales of this particular diet pill have topped the 1 million mark in the last year.



If you would like to find out more about the Proactol Plus weight loss pill, you can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2011/06/26/proactol-plus-review/



About Articate.com

Articate.com is essentially a general topics blog which provides helpful articles on a wide variety of different subjects. However the majority of the articles are focused on health and fitness in particular.