Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Infinium Global Research's recent report on the "Population Health Management Market (Deployment Mode - Web-Based, Cloud-Based, and On-premise; End-user - Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Employers Group): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts up to 2024 revised according to the impact of COVID-19." provides a comprehensive outline of the factors responsible for the growth of the market. Population health management market to grow with a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024



We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.



The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1870



Increased Demand for Improved Patient Care, Cost-Effective Healthcare Management are Major Driving Factor for the Growth of Population Health Management Market



The evolution in the healthcare industry has created a wide transition from fee-for-service to value-based care reimbursement. The major driving factor for the growth of Population Health Management is the increased demand for improved patient care, cost-effective healthcare management, and favorable medical policies by the government. However, the shift towards value-based care presents challenges, the possibility of financial losses, and is a top challenge to adopting alternative payment models with risk-based revenue but most healthcare executives see population health management as a strategic imperative.



As per surveys, 95% of executives consider population health as important to their organization's future success. An effective population health management system can reduce the amount of time between providing a service and receiving payment by interacting with health IT systems such as electronic health records (EHR) and medical billing systems as patients move through the care process.



Currently, population health management is helping the purpose of identifying and managing the contacts of probable or confirmed COVID-19 cases to rapidly identify secondary cases that may arise after transmission from the primary known cases in order to intervene and interrupt further onward transmission. This will greatly benefit the countries which have implemented such as the U.S. and Canada in containing the spread of the virus.



Medical Home Network, a formal provider collaborative working to improve the health of Medicaid recipients in the U.S. is using artificial intelligence and population health management strategies to reach vulnerable patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, these benefits will also aid the implementation of such systems to control the spread of infectious diseases in several developed and developing countries over the forecast years.



Cloud-based Population Health Management Systems to Grow at the Fastest Rate Over the Forecast Period



Population health management unifies the business and clinical sides of healthcare by coupling administrative data, such as a patient's name, insurance provider, and other personal information, with the treatment a patient receives and their healthcare data. The use of cloud-based population health management software helps generate new cash flow and optimize AR management.



The use of such systems also bridges the gap between the business and clinical sides of healthcare. It is easier to preserve and manage patient's billing records and saves healthcare practices time by performing duties automatically. It also saves providers money by reducing the amount of denied claims and enabling patients to pay their bills online.



However, the lack of experienced professionals and the high cost of RCMs restrain the growth of the population health management market in developing countries. Moreover, the major factor that would drive the market is the increased adoption of new technologies in the healthcare sector. The report on the "Global Population Health Management Market" offers an in-depth analysis of the segments such as Deployment Mode (Web-Based, Cloud-Based, and On-premise) and End-user (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Employers Group).



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report along with a 30% Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/1870



"We have Decided to Extend our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Global on Population Health Management Market Amidst COVID-19."



North America to Generate the Largest Revenue in the Global Population Health Management



North America holds the largest market share in the population health management market owing to the favorable government policies, increased incentives, and increased adoption of Population Health Management systems. Healthcare IT systems are widely being implemented in high-income countries such as the U.S. and Canada that boost the market growth in this region.



Europe holds the second-largest market in the population health management owing to the technological advancements in the healthcare industry and increasing focus on data management and governance. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The major factor that would drive the market in Asia Pacific regions is the demand for powerful IT systems in the healthcare industry.



Key Players are Entering into Strategic Collaborations to Promote Population Health Management



The Epic Systems, Cerner, GE Healthcare, Athenahealth, and Meditech are the key players offering population health management systems. The companies are entering into strategic collaborations and partnerships to promote population health management issues. For instance, in January 2020, Allscripts partnered with MyndYou Inc. to enable Allscripts EHR providers to promote population health through MyndYou's care portal, app platform, and virtual care manager, which identifies and monitors high-risk triage patients.



Similarly, in October 2019, Cerner collaborated with i2i Population Health (US) to combine Cerner's comprehensive population health management tools with i2i's EHR-agnostic capabilities in order to support users to drive positive, sustainable outcomes for community health centers, primary care associations, and rural health systems. Furthermore, financial innovations and advancements in healthcare management will drive the population health management market.



Infinium Global Research's recent report on the global Population Health Management is an encompassment of such recent developments in the global marketplace. The report delivers insights into the leading players that have contributed greatly to the growth of the market and also estimates the impact of recent developments in the global market.



Browse Detailed Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-population-health-management-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.