Population Health Management Market Analysis, Size, Trends Forecast 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Global Population Health Management Market is valued approximately at USD 22.34 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27% over the forecast period 2019-2026.



Population health management (PHM) is the combination of patient data across multiple health information technology resources, the examination of that data into a single, actionable patient record, and the actions over which care providers can recover both clinical and financial outcomes. Usually, PHM programs utilize business intelligence (BI) tools to gather data and offer a comprehensive clinical picture of each patient. By using that data, providers can track and improve clinical outcomes while lowering costs. Rising geriatric population and burden of chronic diseases, government support for the prevention of diseases and growing need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the United Nations Organization, the global populations of age of 60 years and above are nearly 962 million in 2017, up from twice as large as of 382 million since 1980. Also, it is projected that the population aged 60 and above would double to approx. 2.1 billion by 2050.



Moreover, increasing focus on value-based medicine and personalized medicine based on analytics aided with increasing partnerships among key players would be create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecasting years. However, issues associated to the safety of patient information and lack of data management capabilities and skilled analysts are few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of global Population Health Management market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Population Health Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising healthcare costs, growth in geriatric population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases and growing funding for population health management across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, government initiative to increase digitalization in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure would be influencing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are @ Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Healthagen, LLC, IBM Corporation, Epic Corporation, Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Health Catalyst, LLC, Verscend Technologies, Inc., WeLLCentive, Inc.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



On the basis of Component, Population Health Management market is primarily split into: Software, Services



On the basis of Mode of Delivery, Population Health Management market is primarily split into : Web-based, Cloud-Based, On-Premises



On the basis of End-User, Population Health Management market is primarily split into: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



