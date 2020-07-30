Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Population Health Management Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Population Health Management Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cerner Corporation (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), Healthagen, LLC. (United States), OptumHealth (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Epic Corporation, Inc. (United States), Conifer Health Solutions, LLC (United States), Health Catalyst, LLC (United States)



Brief Overview on Population Health Management

The need for population health services that combine multiple functionalities is increasing, due to the complex nature of care delivery and payment models. PHM solutions can process clinical, financial, and operational data for the improvement of efficien



The Global Population Health Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Software, Services), Application (Payers, Providers, Employer Groups), Mode of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), Component (Software, Services), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies)



Market Drivers

- Government Support for the Prevention of Diseases and Adoption of Hcit

- Rising Geriatric Population and Burden of Chronic Diseases



Market Trend

- High Demand due to the use of cloud Platform

- Advancing It and Big Data Capabilities



Market Challenges

- The requirement of Huge Investments in Infrastructure



Market Restraints:

- Issues Related to the Safety of Patient Information



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Focus on Value-Based Medicine

- Focus on Personalized Medicine Based on Analytics



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Population Health Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Population Health Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Population Health Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Population Health Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Population Health Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Population Health Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Population Health Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Population Health Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



