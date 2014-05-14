New Healthcare market report from Markets and Markets: "Population Health Management Market - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Population Health Management Market by Component (Software & Services), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Web, & Cloud), End-User (Provider, Payer, Employer Groups & Government Bodies) - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2018
The healthcare industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation globally as it shifts from a volume-based business to a value-based business. Growing demands from consumers for improved healthcare quality and greater value are forcing healthcare providers and payers to deliver optimized outcomes. In addition, governments across the globe are increasingly working towards reducing healthcare costs, which increases the burden on payers and providers to meet government as well as consumer expectations, thereby compelling them to move towards population health management solutions which enable them to provide improved healthcare at reduced costs.
The global population health management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $40.6 billion by 2018 from $12.8 billion in 2013.Over the years, the healthcare industry is recognizing that the traditional approaches to patient care, quality assurance, and cost management are inefficient to keep pace with the emerging challenges. Therefore, population health management solutions will be among the priorities on the investment list of healthcare organizations for quality outcomes and cost management. Based on the mode of delivery, web-hosted solutions form the largest segment of the population health management market in 2013. However, cloud-based solutions are the fastest-growing delivery mode.
In the segmentation based on end users, the provider segment is the largest segment. However the employer groups segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the end-user market as employers realize the health of their employees directly affects the productivity. Based on geography, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The high growth in the North American region can be attributed to factors such as the rising healthcare costs and the demands for quality care, legislative reforms, rising aging and chronically ill population, and government support for population health management programs.
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The population health management market is highly fragmented with many small and few large players. The companies in this market focus on growth strategies such as client acquisitions; agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and alliances; new product launches; and others (event participation, marketing and promotion, expansion, and educational promotion) to increase their customer base.
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