New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% from USD 26.94 billion in 2019 to USD 165.75 billion in 2027. According to the survey conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in per capita terms, health spending in 2017 is estimated to have reached USD 4069 million average across the OECD. This is roughly 70% more than OECD countries spend on education for each citizen. In the United States, the average spend is expected to have risen above USD 10 000 for the first time in 2017. Per capita spending was also significantly above the OECD average in Switzerland (USD 8 009), Luxembourg (USD 7 049) and Norway (USD 6 351).



Population health management is an accumulation and assessment of patient's data from various multiple health information technology resources. Population health management assists in scrutinising the condition of the patient and segmenting the patients based on disease. It also helps in improving clinical outcomes and lowering the cost of treatments. PHM programs use business intelligence (BI) tool to aggregate data and provide a comprehensive clinical picture of each patient. Using that data, providers can track, and hopefully improve, clinical outcomes while lowering costs. Key recent developments in Population Health Management Market: In May 2019, Cerner, a global health platform and innovation company, launched Anuva Health, its new near-site heath network offering, which provides person and virtual health care services for employers looking to provide a unique benefit to employees to support improved health and lower costs, and it is very cost-effective solution for employers.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Population Health Management (PHM) market and profiled in the report are:



Allscripts, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, Health Catalyst LLC, Healthagen LLC, i2i Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, OptumHealth, Inc., Persivia, UnitedHealth Group, Verisk Health Inc., WellCentive, Inc. and ZeOmega, among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Software



Services



Post-Sale and Maintenance Services



Consulting Services



Training and Education Services



Implementation Services



Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Web-Based



Cloud-Based



On-Premises



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)



Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record



Effectively Coordinate Care



Patient Outreach



Others



End User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Providers



Ambulatory Care Centers



Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks



Diagnostic and Imaging Centers



Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities



Other Healthcare Providers



Payers



Public Payers



Private Payers



Employer Groups



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising incidence of chronic diseases



3.2. Growing awareness among patients and physicians



3.3. Advance R&D facilities and new product developments by companies



Chapter 4. Population Health Management (PHM) Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Population Health Management (PHM) Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Population Health Management (PHM) Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2027



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Population Health Management (PHM) Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Population Health Management (PHM) market and its competitive landscape.



