Population Health Management Software Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Population health management software aggregates data across healthcare systems and stores patient data for analysis. These software tools provide enormous amounts of patient data and analytics tools to better predict patient health conditions. Another function of a population management system helps to manage care delivery across a population. The intention of products designed by population health software firms is to improve the efficiency and operating costs of the practice and enhance the quality of patient care. The access to accurate patient data guides better prediction of patient health risks and a better overall view of community health trends. Population health management software platforms that utilize cloud computing in healthcare are used by providers and institutions alike and the best population health software systems have data analytics proficient in advancing quality and cost of care.



by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), End Users (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others), Platform (Windows, Mac, Others), Pricing (One-Time License, Monthly, Yearly)



Market Drivers

- Government Mandates & Support for Healthcare IT Solutions

- Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics

- Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs



Market Trend

- Increased Popularity of Cloud-based Software



Opportunities



- Emerging Demand from Developing Countries



Challenges



Regulation Analysis

– Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Population Health Management Software

– Regulation and its Implications

– Other Compliances



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

To better understand the market conditions, a five forces analysis is conducted which includes bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes and threat of competition.



– Politics (political policy and stability, trade, fiscal and tax policy)

– Economics (interest rate, employment or unemployment rate, raw material costs, exchange rate)

– Society (changes in family demographics, educational levels, cultural trends, changes in attitudes and lifestyles)

– Technology (digital or mobile technology change, automation, research and development)

– Legal (labour law, consumer law, health and safety, international and trade regulations and restrictions)

– Environment (climate, recycling processes, carbon footprint, waste treatment and sustainability)



