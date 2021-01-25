Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Population health management (PHM) solutions aim to improve the health outcomes of a cohort through regular monitoring and identification of individual patients among the group. These programs generally leverage business intelligence tools to gather data and generate a comprehensive clinical report of each patient.



Some of the prominent players in the Population Health Management Solutions industry include: Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC, among others.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/312



The solutions provide a set of analytical tools and enormous patient resources to manage illnesses and screen for diseases. The market is encouraging patients to play a critical role in their health management. The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market is forecast to be valued at USD 48.64 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.



Market Drivers



The increasing penetration of IT solutions in the healthcare sector and the rising occurrences of chronic health conditions, such as obesity, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes are boosting the market growth. The key benefits of these solutions such as extensive data storage, integration, and remote management are expected to further add traction to market growth. The escalating geriatric populace across the globe and increasing health conditions is paving the way for lucrative growth opportunities for industry growth. Rising initiatives by government bodies and healthcare organizations are further boosting the scope of the market.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Training and Education Services

Implementation Services



Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premises

Cloud-based



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare Providers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Other Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Public Payers

Private Payers

Other



Make An Enquiry: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry-form/312



Regional Analysis



According to the regional analysis, Asia Pacific is predicted to exhibit lucrative growth over the projected timeline accredited to the surging adoption of advanced software and services. The augmenting investment in healthcare infrastructure coupled with expanding multi-chain and specialty hospitals in the region is further boosting the regional growth.



Due to the rising focus on national health, increasing government initiatives, and extensive strategic initiatives, North America is projected to account for a substantial industry share in the timeframe.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Population Health Management Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Population Health Management Solutions Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics



4.2.2.2. Government Mandates & Support for Healthcare It Solutions



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Huge Investments in Infrastructure to Set Up A Robust PHM Program



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Population Health Management Solutions Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Software



5.1.2. Services



5.1.2.1. Post-Sale and Maintenance Services



5.1.2.2. Consulting Services



5.1.2.3. Training and Education Services



5.1.2.4. Implementation Services



Chapter 6. Population Health Management Solutions Market By Mode of Delivery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Mode of Delivery Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. On-Premises



6.1.2. Cloud-based



Continue…!



Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/312

About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.



Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Desktop 3D Printer Market Size to be Worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Blue Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 2.48 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 14.8% | Emergen Research



Needle Coke Market Size To Be Worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% | Emergen Research



Video Surveillance Market to be Worth USD 86.53 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research



Light Weapons Market to be Valued at USD 17.39 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs