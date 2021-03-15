The study methodologies used to examine the Population Health Management Solutions market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Population Health Management Solutions Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Population Health Management Solutions market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global Population Health Management Solutions market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.
The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market size was valued at USD 21.63 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 48.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The rise in the adoption of IT in the healthcare sector, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases are driving the demand for the market. The benefits offered by the market, such as data storage and integration and remote management, will drive the market demand.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Population Health Management Solutions Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/312
The advent of technologies such as data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence within the healthcare industry is growing, which is fostering market growth. The shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment is creating a demand for the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding value-based payment, which allows reimbursement and clinical outcomes from insurance companies, is also impacting the growth.
Population health management solutions improve efficiency and cost-effective of the quality of patient care. The solution helps providers and payers to manage risk related to reimbursement policies. The population health management solutions allow better patient care management by simplifying risk stratification, patient communication, care coordination, and data aggregation.
Europe held a significant share, and there is a growing demand from the U.K. and Germany, mainly due to the high level of awareness about the market, the rise in public-private investment towards chronic diseases, and the developed healthcare sector.
Key participants include Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC, among others.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Population Health Management Solutions Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/312
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Services
Post-Sale and Maintenance Services
Consulting Services
Training and Education Services
Implementation Services
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Premises
Cloud-based
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Healthcare Providers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks
Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
Other Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Public Payers
Private Payers
Other
Population Health Management Solutions Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA
Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/population-health-management-solutions-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Population Health Management Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Population Health Management Solutions Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Population Health Management Solutions Market By Operation Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Population Health Management Solutions Market By Range Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Population Health Management Solutions Market Regional Outlook
Continued…