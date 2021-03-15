Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Population Health Management Solutions Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Population Health Management Solutions market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global Population Health Management Solutions market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.



The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market size was valued at USD 21.63 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 48.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The rise in the adoption of IT in the healthcare sector, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases are driving the demand for the market. The benefits offered by the market, such as data storage and integration and remote management, will drive the market demand.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Population Health Management Solutions Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/312



The advent of technologies such as data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence within the healthcare industry is growing, which is fostering market growth. The shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment is creating a demand for the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding value-based payment, which allows reimbursement and clinical outcomes from insurance companies, is also impacting the growth.



Population health management solutions improve efficiency and cost-effective of the quality of patient care. The solution helps providers and payers to manage risk related to reimbursement policies. The population health management solutions allow better patient care management by simplifying risk stratification, patient communication, care coordination, and data aggregation.



Europe held a significant share, and there is a growing demand from the U.K. and Germany, mainly due to the high level of awareness about the market, the rise in public-private investment towards chronic diseases, and the developed healthcare sector.



Key participants include Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Training and Education Services

Implementation Services



Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premises

Cloud-based



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare Providers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Other Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Public Payers

Private Payers

Other



Population Health Management Solutions Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA



