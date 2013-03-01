PopUpDisplay.com Launches eStore for Pop Up Displays

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- PopUpDisplay.com has re-launched as an e-commerce store featuring a large selection of pop up displays, modular displays, banner stands and accessories. Pop up displays are suitable for use at trade shows, at point of purchase, at conferences and office lobbies. Pop up displays are available in a wide variety of shapes and fabric colors, suitable for a small 2 foot by 2 foot size to an exhibition booth as large as 15 foot by 25 foot.



Since going live on February 14, the website is helping customers make shop easier for trade show items within its easy to view collection by shape, size, color, and graphic options. In addition, the company provides custom shaped and size pop up display tailored to customers’ needs. These can be manufactured within a week as these are produced in the USA.



With the re-launch, the company is offering customers to receive $100 off on any pop up display. Special offers are provided by email for visitors who sign up for the newsletter on the website. All pop up displays have free ground shipping and are guaranteed as high-quality products suitable for multiple reuse.



“We have made the process of choosing a display and ordering custom graphics simpler than any other site”, said Sameeksha Bhargava, the founder of PopUpDisplay.com. “One of the many unique features of the site is a pop up display comparison feature. Simply select up to 3 types displays from images and hit the compare button. A table showing all features including display size, shipping size, panel specifications, weight and country of origin is neatly displayed in a table,” she said.



In addition, a “Featured Items” drop down menu on product pages allows new and bestselling items to be easily found and for users to see products listed alphabetically, by price, or according to their average review rating. Users can watch video showing the ordering process as well as assembly procedure on every product page .



About PopUpDisplay.com

PopUpDisplay.com, a company in the printing business for 45 years, re-launched its e-commerce website on February 14, 2013. Using digital printing, the company produces numerous types of displays, for trade shows and other events. Company is proud to provide superior customer service, quality printing on a timely basis and at a reasonable price.



Contact Info:

Sameeksha Bhargava

1201 Main Street, Suite 1980

Columbia, SC 29201

USA

1-800-657-8353

sb@popupdisplay.com

http://popupdisplay.com/