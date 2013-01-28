Leading Moorpark Dentist Offers Five-Star Service

Moorpark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Moorpark Dental Care, a practice offering family, cosmetic, and implant dentistry, is proud to have the best dentist in the Moorpark area. Dr. Potts and his dental team offer five-star service to every customer.



Because so many people view dental visits as unpleasant or even painful, Dr. Potts of Moorpark Dental Care made it his priority to dispel these misconceptions. Along with his experienced dental team, he ensures that every client receives the best possible dental care along with five-star service. In fact, some of their clients were so impressed with the service they received, they said it was the “first time they had a 100% pain-free visit at the dentist!” Patients feel this way because the staff at Moorpark Dental Care truly believes in doing everything they can to make them feel at ease, no matter their need.



To go with their five-star customer service, Moorpark Dental Care offers a variety of dental care options, such as porcelain veneers, metal-free fillings, teeth whitening, dental implants, braces, invisalign, same-day dental emergency treatment, and even sedation dentistry. These are just a few of the “high tech, high touch, and high end” services they offer their patients, and every service is paired with the kind of customer service that makes those treatments enjoyable.



About Moorpark Dental Care

Located in Moorpark, CA, Moorpark Dental Care was established by Dr. Zachary Potts. After graduating from Loma Linda University and receiving Clinician of the Year, Dr. Potts dedicated himself to creating a dental practice that held the comfort and care of patients above all else. From the latest techniques to individualized options, clients of Moorpark Dental Care receive custom dental care along with the highest level of customer service.