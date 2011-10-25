New Porch Swings on Sale Blog Launched for Porch Swing Lovers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2011 -- According to Lady Butterfly, a personality on the Porch Swings on Sale blog, many people have fond memories of time spent rocking on a porch swing. Lady Butterfly wants to help her site visitors reconnect with those memories and create new ones through PorchSwingsOnSale.com. The recently launched website features music, poetry and photographs for porch swing lovers to enjoy while they’re swaying.



“There’s something soothing about coming home after work and rocking on a porch swing with a glass of sweet tea. I like to think of it as nature’s kindest form of therapy,” said Lady Butterfly. “Love has been sparked, hearts have been healed and futures have been created on the humble porch swing. I wanted to create a website that ignited a feeling of porch swing nostalgia because people often equate their porch swing time with pleasant memories.”



The Porch Swings on Sale blog has a poetry section where visitors may submit their favorite porch swing-themed sonnets. There’s also a songs category that showcases music with a porch swing message, like “Sittin’ on the Front Porch” by Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn and “Front Porch Swing Afternoon” by Jamey Johnson. Front porch swing fans can post comments or suggest a song they’d like to see listed on the site.



About Porch Swings on Sale

