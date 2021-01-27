New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Pork is the name of the meat product obtained from a domestic pig. This meat is extensively adopted in the form of a staple food globally. Pork meat is appetizing and has a high profile of nutrition. This meat product is enriched with fats and protein, along with a substantial amount of thiamin, vitamin B, selenium. The presence of all these nutrition makes the meat product a preferred choice for fitness enthusiasts, targeting towards putting on muscle mass. The global market for pork meat is predicted to generate outstanding revenue over the estimated period.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Pork Meat industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Companies engaged in the Pork Meat industry: China Yurun Food Group, Tyson Foods, Danish Crown, JBS, WH Group, SuperValu, BRF, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Coca Foods, Craig Mostyn Group, KEPAK, True Story Foods, VION Food Group, Dawn Meats, Golden Valley Natural, Toies Lebensmittel, Monogram Food Solutions



Market Dynamics



Pork meat is a popular choice in several fast-food restaurants and outlets. A large number of quick food services offer pork meat as a topping for burgers and French fries. These applications are positively impacting the growth of the overall industry. Additionally, the food consumption pattern of a considerable population has changed around the globe. Moreover, the retail market's expansion and easy product availability through several sales channels make the pork meat product convenient for consumers to purchase, thus propelling the global market's dynamics. However, the growing adoption of veganism and strict government laws against animal cruelty are causing an obstruction in the industry's development. Nonetheless, the rising popularity of organic pork is offering lucrative avenues in the expansion of the market.



Product Outlook:

- Fresh Pork Meat

- Frozen Pork Meat

- Processed Pork Meat



Application Range:

- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

- Convenience Stores

- Individual Retailers

- Online Sales



Key Information offered by the Report:



- The report covers the revenue return estimations to be recorded by each segment in the forecast period

- It provides details about the market share to be accounted for by each segment and sub-segment over the forecast timeline

- Projected growth rate for each segment is covered in the report

- The product type or application segment expected to dominate the Pork Meat market in the forecast years



Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific is the prominent market for pork meat, exhibiting a stellar growth rate. In the region, China is the highest consumer of pork meat products. Rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles are promoting this region's growth. Other regions like Europe, North America are seeing steady growth owing to the presence of various fast-food outlets and renowned players.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Highlights of the Regional Analysis:



- Production and consumption ratio and pattern in each region

- Expected growth of the consumption rate over the forecast period in each region

- Anticipated market growth, regional contribution, and revenue estimation of each region

- Projected growth rate over the forecast period for each region and in their countries

- A country-wise analysis of the regional segmentation of the market



Comprehensive Overview of the Report:



- Analysis of critical parameters of the market along with technological upgradations

- Competitive analysis along with regional mapping

- In-depth analysis of the upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, key vendors and manufacturers, and raw material sourcing

- Pricing analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, vendor management, and industrial chain analysis

- R&D developments, product advancements, and strategic alliances adopted by the company

- Analysis of challenges, drivers, constraints, opportunities, risks, and future prospects of the Pork Meat industry

- Historical analysis and a comprehensive forecast analysis



Global Pork Meat Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Pork Meat Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



