Porsche's New Boxster Becomes the Buzz in Town, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- The all-new 2013 edition of Porsche Boxster is gearing up to hit the Indian roads with the aim of outdoing the outgoing model.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com believes that the all new version of Porsche Boxster weighs lighter apart from which this sports brat will be seen exhibiting a longer wheelbase and a wider track along with larger wheels.



Gaadi.com also feels that being mounted on 19 inch alloy wheels, the forthcoming version of Porsche Boxster will also display a universal audio interface incorporated with MP3 connectivity along with audio CD structure that will put up a 7 inch color touch screen control on display.



Exhibiting flat-six engines with direct petrol injection, the all new Porsche Boxster will put up a 2.7L petrol engine that will generate 265 bhp of peak power. Also, the Boxster S will feature a 3.4L petrol engine that will generate 315 bhp of peak power.



Gaadi.com also observes that having raised the level of all standards in the Indian market, the all new Porsche Boxster is expected to encounter BMW Z4, Nissan 370Z and Mercedes SLK post its launch in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Porsche Boxster can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Porsche-Boxster to know more about Porsche Boxster at Gaadi.com