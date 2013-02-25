Porsche Launches Boxster - Super Luxury Sport Car, Gaadi.com Finds Out

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that Porsche India marked its entry into India in 2012 with launch of two models, the Porsche 911 Carrera and Porsche Boxster. The latter which is the cheaper of the two is priced at Rs. 81.72 lakh and will compete with BMW Z4, Nissan 370Z, and Mercedes SLK. Boxster. Baxster, the speedster, is available in a choice of 17 different colours comes in four models as Boxster, Boxster PDK (Automatic), Boxster S and Boxster S PDK (Automatic).



As per industry experts, all models of the Boxster are packed with advanced safety, comfort and convenient features. The convertible sports coupe is available with choice of two, six cylinders, petrol engines. One a 2706cc engine produces maximum power of 265 bhp and torque of 280 Nm, and other a 3436cc engine providing maximum power of 315 bhp and torque of 360 Nm.



Boxster boasts of two type transmission containing 6 gears manual model and a 7 gears automatic model. The lighter and more fuel efficient engine provides thrust strong enough to accelerate the speedster to 0-100 kmph in 5 seconds with top speed of 264 kmph.



History of the Boxster dates back to 1966 when it was first launched in the west. Though the present day version is much different than what was launched back then. Porsche has brought in similar version in India and hopes to set the luxury sports car segment ablaze.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Boxster that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Porsche Boxster. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



