PorSteel.com Is Now Selling Their High Quality Nickel Free Cookware on Amazon.com

Carlstadt, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- PorSteel.com, the exclusive U.S. distributor for PorSteel, quality Nickel-Free cookware is now selling this quality cookware online through Amazon. This cookware in very popular in Europe and is in high demand. This cookware is ultra-hard, porcelain with a high-gloss inner surface. Most importantly, the cookware is nickel-free with anti-bacterial properties. Additionally, it is dishwasher safe and is designed for optimal heat-distribution. PorSteel cookware is extremely durable and can be used in the oven as well as on top of the stove.



About PorSteel

PorSteel cookware is a quality product of Avsar Enamel, one of the largest and most respected makers of cookware in Europe. This quality cookware comes in several bright, modern enamel colors. The construction of this cookware is extremely sturdy and the enamel transmits heat evenly with little to no variation of temperature -- thus minimizing hot spots and uneven cooking. PorSteel durable porcelain is scratch-resistant and nonstick. One of the best features of this cookware is the versatility to use these pots and pans in the oven as well as on top of the stove.



For more information on this superior cookware visit http://www.amazon.com/PorSteel-Nonstick-Porcelain-7-Piece-Cookware/dp/B008TBWVWC



Contact Information: For media or other inquiries, please contact info@technolineus.com or visit http://PorSteel.com.