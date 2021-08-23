Port Berth Spaces Causing Disruption to Supply Chains in USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- Supply chains have been severely disrupted in many different ways over the past 12 months, thanks to the impact of COVID-19. Now, the biggest US trade gateway with Asia is struggling with traffic with the longest waits for berth space in major ports that we have seen in some time. There are currently 37 ships anchored outside the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, more than there have been at any time in the past six months. It's almost double the size of the queue that existed in mid-July and is coming close to the all-time record. One of the reasons for the significant increase in traffic is disruption to transport routes caused by partial closures of a major Chinese port due to a COVID-19 outbreak there. As a result of the queues the average wait for berth space is now 6.2 days - although this is longer than the figures for June it has yet to reach the peak of 8 days that was set in April.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist in planning and supply chain recruitment, focusing on providing the insight and resources to help organizations to adapt to the ongoing consequences of the pandemic. The firm's expertise extends to all areas of supply chain, procurement, logistics and technical operations where DSJ Global has been building up contacts and expertise since 2008. Logistics and supply chain recruitment in 2021 in USA is a specialist area for DSJ Global - a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide a wealth of options that create opportunities for businesses in this sector to evolve. Crucial to delivering effective logistics and supply chain recruitment in 2021 in USA are talent resources. DSJ Global has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of contacts at organizations across the sector, from innovative small businesses to recognizable international players.



People are also a key resource internally at the firm, where consultants receive extensive ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. This has proven to be essential over the past year when the pandemic has disrupted well established recruitment methods and called for a shift to a much more virtual approach. DSJ Global operates in locations nationwide in the USA, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm also has a broad international reach, as it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Reimagining the process of logistics and supply chain recruitment in 2021 in USA is a key part of what DSJ Global has been able to achieve, ensuring that hiring is more effective, efficient and positive for all those involved. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Operations Manager, Production Planning Supervisor and Senior Electrical Engineer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Logistics and Supply Chain Recruitment in 2021 in USA visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.