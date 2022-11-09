NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Port Equipment Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Port Equipment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Liebherr (Switzerland), TTS (Norway), Kalmar (Finland), Konecranes (Finland), Sany (China), Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) (China), Hyster (United States), Lonking (China), CVS Ferrari (Italy), Anhui Heli (China), Famur Famak (Poland).



Port equipment offers fast and efficient transfer of cargo between ships and land-based modes of transport in the area of ports across the globe. The growing demand for higher capacity engines in various regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East due to increased container throughput. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Maritime transport is the backbone of international trade and the global economy. Around 80 per cent of global trade by volume and over 70 per cent of global trade by value are carried by sea and are handled by ports worldwide.



by Type (Tug Boats, Cranes (Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) Cranes, Ship-To-Shore Cranes, Electrified Rubber-Tired Gantry (E-RTGS) Cranes and Yard Cranes and Others), Shiploaders, Reach Stackers, Mooring Systems, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVS), Forklift Trucks, Terminal Tractors, Straddle Carriers, Others), Application (Bulk Handling, Container Handling, Ship Handling, Others), Propulsion Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid)



Market Drivers:

Increased Use of Sensors in Ships and Ports

The increase in cargo transportation and the need for automation to handle increased cargo volumes



Market Trends:

Adoption of Automated Port Management

Manufacturers are developing reliable and efficient port equipment

Automation of Stacking Operations at Ports



Opportunities:

Rising seaborne trade across the globe and increasing container shipment in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

Increasing deployment of mobile harbour crane for fast, efficient and versatile material handling



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



