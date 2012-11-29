Port Royal Real Estate Announces Formal Launching of New Website

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Port Royal Real Estate has announced the official release of their new website, http://port-royal-real-estate.us today. The new website is the herald of the increasing aggressiveness of the company in terms of establishing its name in the market and ultimately ousting their competition. The company is also confident that through their new site, they would be able to reach out to their clients better and increase their accessibility to potential buyers, wherever they may be in the globe.



The management of Port Royal Real Estate has focused on several factors when they created the website. The said that the two main points of their concentration were on the content and on the physical layout of the site. They claim that the site's content is rich and updated and it will always remain that way, since the team of experts who built the site will continue to develop it long after its release. They said that everyone can expect to find the answers to their real estate questions on the site so that they won't have a hard time coming up with better decisions. Moreover, the site is also well streamlined for easy navigation. The entire website is subdivided into comprehensive pages in order to effectively classify information accordingly. The new website is also free of clutter, and is pleasant to look at.



Mona Ackard, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, was the one who officially announced the formal launching of the site. "We are proud and excited to present this gem to the public. Let us say goodbye to the time when we all had to call a lot of people just to get a piece of information about the home we are interested in. Now, we can access what we need with just a few clicks of a button."



Port Royal Real Estate is in itself a brand in the community. The company is known for providing not only valuable real estate information but also updated data. Their clients belong to the elite of Naples, reaching all throughout south western Florida.



