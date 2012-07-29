Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2012 -- The luxury home market in Naples is on the rise, and rising fast. With the home inventory of the Port Royal area rapidly shrinking, the property in Royal Harbor is highly sought after. This makes both of these outstanding single family homes fantastic investments as well as luxurious options for an amazing Naples lifestyle. These outstanding waterfront homes are the absolute cream of the Port Royal Crop and are expected to sell quickly.



The beautiful Venetian style home overlooks the bay at 2300 Kingfish Rd. Naples, Florida offers quite possible the widest bay views in Naples. At 10773 square feet of custom built opulence, the 5 Bedroom, 4 and Two-Half bath layout gives more than enough room for all types of waterfront lifestyles. Inside entertainment includes an outstanding home theater system and gourmet kitchen with built in wine cooler. The private pool, private dock and wraparound deck offer amazing outdoor entertainment options. Not to mention the direct to gulf bridgeless canal access.



The amazing modem custom home at 1888 Kingfish RD Naples, Florida is another outstanding property made recently available in the huge upswing 2012 is showing on Naples are property values. This 4 Bed, 3 and a half bath masterpiece offers a fantastic bay view over an amazing negative pool. With almost 160 feet of water frontage and a combination jet ski dock with lifts and 38’ boat cut in slip for fun on the Gulf is guaranteed. And with unobstructed no bridge canal access straight onto the gulf it’s even easier.



These properties are sure to go fast. Both of them represent a lifestyle of gulf luxury and enjoyment, as well as an amazing value given current local real estate market conditions. They both represent significant investments that are nearly guaranteed to provide returns in both lifestyle and financial appreciation.



For more information contact Corey Cabral at (239) 963-6590 or visit his website at www.naplesflwaterfront.com



Corey Cabral

3000 Tamiami Trail N.

Naples,FL 34103

(239) 963-6590