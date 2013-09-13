Porta Potty Companies in Tigard or Causing Infection Due to Unhygienic Conditions

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Last year, many Tigard residents complained of infection after using the portable toilets during various outdoor events. The astounding number of infection triggered the Public Health Department to find out what was causing the problem. The research made by the department revealed that most porta potty companies were not complying with the hygienic criteria of the department. Only a handful of companies strictly followed the hygiene criteria laid down by the Public Health Department.



Among the few Portable Toilets Tigard OR that complied with the hygiene rules is the Kerneli Portable Toilets. The department was impressed at the find that not a single Tigard resident who hired the Kerneli porta potties reported of any sort of infection during the time when it was used. The company's teams of experts make sure that the tanks are emptied at frequent intervals of time with or without the request of the clients. A few clients admitted to the fact that they now understand why the Kerneli porta potty team was adamant at cleaning the tanks themselves and as frequently as possible even though they resisted. Had the company complied with the request of these clients in a bid to please them, the infection could have caused sicknesses among the public.



At kerneli, even the cheapest standard portable toilet comes with adequate supply of anti bacterial hand dispensers and paper towels even without the additional sinks. With timely cleaning and washing, the Kerneli porta potties have hardly ever complained of clogs. The company never hires out those toilets with jammed flush facilities. All toilets whether the standard unit or the luxury unit, have easy to use and functional flush facility as this is the most important aspect of public toilets.



All toilets use a dry flush cycle to make cleaning easier. The dry chemical is safe for human and it converts human waste into odorless safe solid within a matter of minutes. To get further information on portable toilets Tigard OR please visit http://www.kerneli.org/potties/or-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-tigard-or/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation's largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



Contact Media

Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org