Porta Potty Company at Reno Offers Best Service at Least Price Quote

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The outstanding porta potty rental service has helped WR Contractor gain the unbreakable trust of residents in Reno. The Company has continued to stand first in the industry of the state of Nevada over the past couple of years. The customer service staff is indispensable when it comes to guiding customers to hire the perfect porta potty and also the right quantity depend upon the need of the event and the number of guests expected.



Budget is just as important to the WR Contractor staff as it is to its customers. The Company does not try to cheat customers into renting more than they need. When a customer walks into the Company's retail store completely unaware of which toilet model or how much to hire, the staff provides the perfect model under economical pricing. Their purpose is to rent the best under the most economical price quote. This accounts for the fact that WR Contractor supplies the majority of Reno NV portable toilets hired by the residents. The only thing required from customers is to provide the right details so that they can help them the best way they can.



When customers place their request quote online for any of their porta potty models, the staff will call back the customer as soon as they can. The next step to take is to process the request and make the necessary payments by the customer. WR Contractor proudly claims that they have never delayed a single delivery this year. The record is not a first time for the Company's personnel.



Each porta potty is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before they are rented out to customers again. The toll free number is accessible to all customers who need assistance at any time. The staff will readily assist customers regarding any queries and also with the renting and buying process. To obtain further details about portable toilets Reno NV kindly go to http://www.wrcontractor.com/nevada/portable-toilets-in-reno-nv/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com