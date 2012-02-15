Portable Bar Rentals in Miami Sets New Trend in South Florida Event Planning

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- South Florida’s year-round beautiful weather makes outdoor events more appealing to event planners. Whether it is a wedding reception, engagement or birthday parties, South Florida can provide the ideal setting for a great time. These outdoor events require flexible technology to provide music, bars, and more. One South Florida entrepreneur came up with a great solution – build a portable bar which is basically a party on the go. Alan Oria, owner and operator of Firewater Bars, has an amazing portable bar that can be used in any of South Florida’s amazing outdoor settings.



According to Firewaterbars.com,



“Our portable bar rentals can be completely customized with nearly any color combination and even unique personal messages and images, making it congruent with the direction of your party. We provide bartending services combined with beverage packages and flair bartending that will add flavor to any cocktail party.”



His portable bar allows for custom design for specific events while bartenders operate the bar with flair bartending. Firewater Bars was recently featured at several wedding receptions, engagement parties and more. The bar is made up of three large pieces that form a half circle and can be rented individually or as a whole. The bar comes with rubber floor mats, dry storage space, juice containers, napkin/straw holders, 12-bottle speed rack, ice chest space and more.



The company has received many positive reviews including this colorful review,



“It's interesting and unique. You sincerely can't find a bar like that and the bartender we had was the love child of Tom Cruise from Cocktail and a Robin Williams Standup. We had a fantastic night and the bar was bada**. It can change colors and you can customize it to say whatever you want. Pretty much one of a kind and best ever portable bar! “



These reviews are common on Miami bar rental review sites all over the web when describing Fire Water Bars.