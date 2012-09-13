Portable Buildings Selection from Thurston Group Now Includes MultiSpace Fastrack Buildings

Horbury, Wakefield -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Thurston Group, a leading supplier of prefabricated modular, portable and temporary building solutions including portable offices, is now offering MultiSpace Fastrack Buildings. The company is expecting success and a high level of customer inquiries in the near future about their newly-launched product.



MultiSpace is dedicated to delivering alternative modular solutions. As the economy continues to struggle, there is more need for innovation in the construction industry. With its flexible product lines, MultiSpace provides portable building alternatives that will help meet their clients’ requirements and drive their project forward until its successful completion.



For example, as part of its product lineup, MultiSpace Fastrack Buildings have just launched the innovative new Bath PODs, which it anticipates will help “pod-ulate” the building market.



As an article on the Thurston Group website noted, prefabricated bathroom PODs allow for quicker construction programmes and significantly reduced requirements for on-site skilled labour, which in turn provides valuable time and cost efficiencies over traditional construction methods.



“MultiSpace combines innovative design with engineering knowledge and manufacturing expertise to deliver a solution that exceeds the demanding standards of today’s construction industry,” the article noted, adding that by offering standard and bespoke designs to both commercial and residential projects, the company’s project team will work closely with its clients to design, deliver and install the bathroom PODs that will give a professional and stylish finish to any build project.



MultiSpace also features Retail PODs that can be used to expand a business. Like the Bath PODs, they are easy to install and relocate.



Customers who are interested in learning more about Thurston Group and its entire product line are welcome to visit its user friendly website at any time and browse through the vast selection of modular office selections, portable buildings, prefabricated buildings and much more. Handy category tabs that are listed on the left hand side of the home page will help customers find the specific type of product they are looking for quickly and easily.



The keys to Thurston Group’s success as a company are the flexibility, quality and experience that the employees bring to every building project.



“We work in partnership with you and offer a wide range of choice in the manufacture and finish of your building so that we can meet your exact requirements from branding to hygiene standards,” an article on the site noted.



“By choosing Thurston, you will not just be choosing a supplier, but a business partner, who will work in collaboration with you to build your business for the future.”



About Thurston Group

Thurston is a leading provider of premium quality modular and portable buildings for use in every industry and market sector, including health, education, transport, construction, defence, and telecommunications. The company has just added the MultiSpace Fastrack Buildings to its lineup.



For more information, please visit http://www.thurstongroup.co.uk