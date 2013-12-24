Portable Charcoal Mangal for Shashlik, Shish Kebab (Kabob), and BBQ Grilling

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- A well-made, high quality and versatile grill is one of the essential pieces of cooking equipment that every house needs. The use of a charcoal grill can not only be used to prepare a variety of different dishes, but also adds heaps of flavor. For instance regular burger patties that are cooked on the stove can be grilled on a charcoal grill to elevate the flavor, taking it to a whole new level. BBQ and grilled meats or vegetables are celebrated all over the world; each region has its own array of grilled dishes most of which are exceptionally tasty and simple. Portable PRO Mangal Grill, featured on EcoTurboGrill.com, is a perfect example of a portable and versatile mangal grill for shish kabob that would be great for all types of grilling. The word Mangal refers to an Arabic word meaning a grill, which is a commonly used in parts of Russia and central Asia.



A Mangal is used to grill meat, poultry, fish and vegetables, on charcoal or wood. Traditionally a Mangal grill is built using materials such as stone, bricks or cast iron. These materials are great for locking in the heat but portability is a major issue. Portable PRO Mangal Grill deals with this issue by combining the versatility of Mangal grill with portability. The ingenious design of the Portable PRO Mangal Grill makes it light and easy enough to carry from one place to another on a bicycle. The built-in side vents provide air flow to the charcoal through a removable perforated tray. These vents ensure that the circulation of air lets the charcoal burn more evenly, thus allowing the food to be cooked evenly all over the grill. To ensure durability and longevity the removable perforated tray has been constructed out of a thicker gauge metal to keep the bottom of the portable shish kebab grill protected from excess heat and deformation. The side panels of the Mangal grill have been cut low, therefore a smaller amount of charcoal is used and meat will remain moist by cooking quickly and evenly. The legs of this grill have been fixed crosswise giving stability and resistance on any surface. The entire grill has been constructed using rust-proof 304 grade stainless steel, which makes the Mangal grill light, sturdy, strong and aesthetically pleasing. The Portable PRO Mangal Grill comes with additional side panels with a grid for cooking conventional BBQ. All these features make Portable PRO Mangal Grill the perfect portable charcoal bbq grill for taking along for camping and tailgating trips.



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