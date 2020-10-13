Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Global Portable Espresso Machine Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Portable Espresso Machine Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Handpresso SARL (France), Wacaco Company Limited (Hong Kong), De'Longhi S.p.A (Spain), Jura Elektroapparate AG (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Melitta (Germany), La Marzocco (Italy), Nestlé Nespresso S.A. (Switzerland), Ali Group (Italy), Gruppo Cimbali (Italy), Nuova Simonelli (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Mr. Coffee (United States), Simens AG (Germany), Keurig (United States), Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (United States), Staresso (China), La Pavoni (Italy) and ROK Coffee (United Kingdom)

The espresso machine is an electronic equipment used to prepare the various types of espresso coffee. These machines said portable as they can be carried anywhere. The portable espresso machine enables users to prepare several types of espresso coffees in a short period of time. These machines are widely used in restaurants, homes, and mainly in the cold-climatic areas where people need hot coffee at any time of the day. As per an estimation, the Australian coffee market is among the largest in the world amounted to USD ~1.4 billion in 2017. The rising demand for automatic portable espresso machines will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Awareness About The Health Benefits Of Coffee

Market Trend

- Growing Preference For Portable and Easy to Carry Espresso Machines

Restraints

- High Cost of Portable Espresso Machines

Opportunities

- Increasing Focus Of Manufacturers Towards Technological Advancements

Challenges

- Availability Of Substitutes And Counterfeit Products

The Global Portable Espresso Machine market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Portable Espresso Machine is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (With Pressure Gauge , No Pressure Gauge , Others), Application (Individual/Household, Commercial), Cups Per Serving (Upto 5 Cups, Above 5 Cups), Water Tank Capacity (Upto 50 ml, 50 ml - 120 ml, 120 ml – 150 ml, Above 150 ml), Sales Channel (Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, Franchised Electronic Stores, Online, Others), Operation Mode (Manual, Semi-Automatic, Fully-Automatic)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Portable Espresso Machine market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Global Portable Espresso Machine Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Portable Espresso Machine Market

The report highlights Global Portable Espresso Machine market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Portable Espresso Machine, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Portable Espresso Machine Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Portable Espresso Machine Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Portable Espresso Machine Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Portable Espresso Machine Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Portable Espresso Machine Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Global Portable Espresso Machine Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Global Portable Espresso Machine Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Portable Espresso Machine Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Portable Espresso Machine Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Portable Espresso Machine Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

